Local Man Faces 75 Charges for Alleged Sexual Relationship With Teen

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars on sexual assault and related charges stemming from an alleged sexual relationship he was having with a young girl.

Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Timothy Dean Wofford, of Oil City, on Monday, April 12, 2021.

The charges stem from an investigation into a ChildLine report.

According to a criminal complaint, on February 26, Franklin-based State Police received a ChildLine report that a known female victim under the age of 16 was “in a relationship” with Timothy Wofford.

Police then spoke to the victim’s parents, who confirmed the victim had been in a relationship with Wofford and had “hooked up” (had intercourse) with him on one occasion at his home in Oil City. The parents reported they had since told the victim she was not allowed to see Wofford, the complaint states.

Police also interviewed Wofford.

According to the complaint, Wofford initially admitted to knowing the victim but said he had “never done anything with” her, saying she was “just a friend.”

However, Wofford later admitted they had “hooked up” at his house and estimated they had done so 10 to 30 times over a period of about six months. He also told police the sexual activity was all consensual, the complaint states.

Wofford admitted during the interview that he knew the victim’s age and knew she was in high school. He also stated they didn’t tell people about their relationship because they “knew it was wrong,” according to the complaint.

Police also interviewed the victim, who stated that she and Wofford were not speaking but had previously been dating. When asked about intimacy, the victim told police she had sexual intercourse with Wofford “a couple of times,” but later said it was more, the complaint notes.

When asked if she understood the law regarding their relationship, the victim said she looked up the law and “knew they could kiss but couldn’t have sex.” She also told police she didn’t want Wofford in trouble because the sexual activity was consensual, according to the complaint.

Wofford was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 4:45 p.m. on Monday, April 12, on the following charges:

– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Person Less Than 16 Yrs Age, Felony 1 (12 counts)

– Statutory Sexual Assault: 4-8 Years Older, Felony 2 (30 counts)

– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Comp. Less Than 16, Felony 2 (two counts)

– Corruption of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

– Indecent Assault Person Less 16 Years Age, Misdemeanor 2 (30 counts)

He was lodged in the Venango County Jail with bail denied due to being in violation of his probation.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on April 21.

Court documents indicate Wofford was serving a two-year probationary sentence on a second-degree misdemeanor attempted theft charge from an incident in Venango County in 2016.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victims.

