Heasley & Commissioners Issue Wakeup Call for EMS and Fire Services

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – It’s time for Clarion County to wake up about Emergency Medical Services and Fire Services, according to Commissioner Ed Heasley.

Clarion County Commissioners (Heasley, Ted Tharan, and Wayne Brosius) on Tuesday morning approved the development of the Clarion County Medical Services Task Force (CCEMSTF). Commissioners intend to apply to DCED (Department of Community and Economic Development) to help fund a study of the emergency medical services and fire services within Clarion County.

The services provided by Clarion County’s five EMS organizations and fire departments are vital to the health and safety of citizens and visitors to Clarion County, according to Commissioner Heasley.

“The issues faced within Clarion County are not just local issues, but something that is hitting the entire Commonwealth,” stated the motion approving the task force.

The commissioners also know and realize by working with all five, that they are all in need of additional financial resources and trained EMS personnel.

The task force will work with the DCED to complete the study, look for additional revenue areas, and ways to find, train, and educate additional EMS providers. The committee may also be asked to work with and educate the local elected officials and their residents to accomplish the goals of the study.

Heasley said additional updates will be provided when the study is finished.

Taskforce members include Heasley, Ed Goth, of New Bethlehem; Clarion County Public Safety (Jeff Smathers); Clarion Hospital (Steven Davis); Knox Ambulance Service (Jon Weaver); Shippenville Ambulance Service (Steve Merryman); Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service (Fred Vasbinder); and East Brady Ambulance Service (Roxanne Ryan).

The task force will be looking at different challenges, but attracting and retaining qualified personnel may rise to the top. Smathers emphasized the task force is assigned to find solutions best for Clarion County, and that is why there are local representatives on the task force.

“There’s a problem with the Medicaid reimbursement and insurance companies paying an adequate share. We’ve had the ambulance companies tell us that they provide a service in February that has to wait until September or October.

“Meanwhile, the ambulance company has to carry that debt. When you bill $100,000.00 plus a year, it creates problems. A company may bill for an $800.00 trip, and they are only reimbursed $200.00. They just can’t survive.”

A disparity in wages among ambulance services can also draw qualified individuals away from Clarion County.

“Some of the medics are making $9.50 an hour or some are making $12.00 an hour,” said Smathers. “If you drive to the central part of the state, some are making almost $30.00 per hour. We have some strong loyalties, but it is only natural to see some people leaving for higher pay.”

Although there are some volunteer shortages for fire departments, the cost of equipment confronts both fire departments and ambulance services.

“A fully-suited fire truck is pretty stripped down at $500,000.00. I think the last one I saw in Jefferson County was near $1 million. The cost of everything has just skyrocketed.

“For example, every time that they go through a test of any kind, they have to get the equipment recertified. Recertifications of air packs are a huge cost. The tanks can only be recertified five times and after that, then they’ve got to replace them.

“Clarion has an aerial truck and every year that has to be recertified. If you’re going to have people on it, then you’re liable, then it has to be certified.”

Heasley explained that commissioners have already worked for several months concerning the viability of emergency services and fire departments in Clarion County.

“The goal is to identify the need of the services, common problems and challenges, and possibly explore regionalization.”

“There’s a serious problem. The elected local and district officials need to wake up. There are laws out there to help fund their services,” Heasley added.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.