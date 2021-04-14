North Clarion Track Splits Wins with Cranberry

The North Clarion Wolves Track and Field team hosted Cranberry in their third dual meet of the season. The North Clarion girls won 75-73 in a slim fashion and the North Clarion boys lost by a lean 72-71 margin.

(Photo: Dawson Hotchkiss Winning the 200m)

It was a warm spring afternoon when North Clarion freshman Patrick Young won two events, the 800m, and Discus. Sophomore Owen Schaffer was also a dual winner for North Clarion, winning the triple jump and high jump. Aiding in North Clarion scoring was another freshman, Aiden Thomas, of North Clarion, who won the 110 hurdles. North Clarion sophomore Dawson Hotchkiss narrowly missed district time in the 200m with a 24:30 on his way to victory.





(Patrick Young Dashes to Victory)

A large Cranberry team on the track and in the field challenged the North Clarion girls. Two North Clarion girls qualified for the District 9 Championship. Junior Rebekah Ketner won the shot put with a toss of 34’ 3.5,” breaking her personal record. Junior Evelyn Lerch was a quadruple winner in back-to-back meets and won the 100, 200, 400, and participated in the winning 4×400 relay.



(Evelyn Lerch Ahead of the Competition)

She also qualified for the District 9 Championship with a time of 1:03.4 in the 400m, just over 3 seconds off her personal record of 59:89. Bella Scott chalked up two wins, narrowly missing District time in the 800m with a 2:42 win. Scott, Trinity Thompson, and Jordan Hendrickson accompanied Lerch in the 4X400 relay win.



(Bella Scott Wins the 800m)

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.