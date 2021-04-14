Northwest Commission’s Government Contracting Program Marks 35 Years

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Northwest Pennsylvania Regional Planning & Development Commission’s government contracting program, known as Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC), will be marking its 35th year of service during 2021.

The PTAC at the Northwest Commission provides assistance to businesses located within the region that are pursuing work with government agencies. The free program is a business tool that enables companies to more competitively pursue and obtain government work—including prime and subcontract work at the Federal, State, and Local levels of government—by providing information, opportunities, and technical assistance.

The Northwest Commission’s government contracting program is part of a larger network of PTACs located throughout the United States that receive federal and other funding to offer no-cost services.

Serving the goal of economic and community development, the Northwest Commission began offering government contracting assistance through the PTAC in 1986 when the program was first created by the federal government. Since that time, the Commission’s PTAC program has assisted hundreds of companies located in northwest Pennsylvania, bringing more than a billion dollars worth of contracts to the region.

The Northwest Commission PTAC is one of the few PTAC programs in the nation to be in existence for 35 years, a fact that the Commission is proud of.

“The Northwest Commission is proud of our 35-year history of assisting businesses engaged in or considering government contracting,” Jill Foys, the Commission’s Executive Director, noted.

“Each of our PTAC staff are APTAC Certified Procurement Professionals or are close to completing certification; this designation is earned by completing complex training in various aspects of contracting with the government at all levels. Robyn Young, Melissa Becker, and Kelly Weaver endeavor to make themselves a valuable partner to the businesses they serve.”

“It’s been my pleasure to be a part of the Northwest Commission’s PTAC program for nine years, and in the role of Program Manager for the last 4,” PTAC Program Manager, Robyn Young, added. “Our team of procurement professionals are ready, willing, and able to inform and educate businesses, especially small businesses, about government contracting. I want to thank our clients who access our assistance and make the PTAC a part of their government contracting efforts. Your success is our success!”

All programs at the Northwest Commission, including the PTAC, serve the counties of Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango, and Warren. Businesses within these counties can contact the PTAC for assistance.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.