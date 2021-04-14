Rick’s Racing Roundup: Lernerville Speedway, Tri-City Raceway Open Gates for the Season This Weekend

Spring is in the air, and residents of western Pennsylvania have enjoyed above-average temperatures this past week. With spring comes local racing, as several tracks will hope to take advantage of the warm weather and open their gates on the 2021 racing season this upcoming weekend.

(Photo: A full pit area is excpected this Friday when Lernerville Speedway starts their season. Photo by Rick Rarer.)

After a successful practice this past Friday, Lernerville Speedway will open the gates on their season this Friday. Headlining the action this season will once again be the popular Fab 4 racing program. Once again, Lernerville is the only track in the country featuring the top three classes in weekly action.

410 sprint cars, super late models, and the big block modifieds will be joined by the always competitive stock cars. As in the past, Lernerville Speedway will host some of the biggest races in the area throughout the 2021 season.

In just a few weeks, Tony Stewart’s All-Star Circuit of Champions will make their only visit of the season to the Speedway on Friday, April 30. The World of Outlaws sprint cars will again make two visits to the Sarver oval in 2021 for the Don Martin Memorial in July and Commonwealth Clash in September.

For late model fans, the area’s biggest late model race will be back as the 15th Annual Firecracker 100 weekend will again feature the World of Outlaws late models on June 24th-26th. Lernerville will also be part of the return of Western Pennsylvania Speedweek on June 4. Lernerville will close the season with the 13th annual Steel City Stampede.

After a successful 2020 season under new owner Merle Black, Tri-City Raceway is set to wave the green flag on their 2021 season this Sunday. This past Saturday, several area drivers got some practice laps at Tri-City. This Sunday, they will turn the first competitive laps of the season at the Venango County oval.

Once again, the popular 410 sprint cars will headline the weekly card at Tri-City this season. They will be joined by the 358 modifieds, pro stocks, and mini stocks on Sunday evenings. Tri-City will be part of Western Pennsylvania Speedweek on Sunday, June 6, and will welcome back the All-Star Circuit of Champions on Sunday, May 2.

One of the most successful sprint car drivers in the area for several decades announced he will be returning to action this season. After nine years away from the seat Bob Felmlee has returned to sprint car competition this season. Felmlee made his first start of the season at Ohio’s Wayne County Speedway two weeks ago, where he finished a respectable 12th place.

Felmlee was one of the winningest drivers on the local circuit in the late 80’s through his last season in 2013. He will look to recapture his winning ways this season with his familiar #6 World of Wheels sprint car. The Franklin driver who just turned fifty-nine should be one to watch this season at Tri-City Raceway.

Sharon Speedway will host an open practice this Saturday at 4:00 pm until dark. Grandstand admission is free for this event. Sharon will look to get their season started the following Saturday, the 24th, with the ULMS late model series.

