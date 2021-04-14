Say What?!: French Town Ville de Bitche’s Facebook Page Removed ‘In Error’

VILLE DE BITCHE, France – The French town of Ville de Bitche had its official Facebook page removed in what the social media site said was an “error” apparently based on the name’s proximity to an English insult.

Ville de Bitche Mayor Benoit Kieffer said the town’s official Facebook page was removed from the site March 19, when officials received a message saying it was “in violation of conditions applying to Facebook pages.”

