Second Annual Spring Raffle & Spaghetti Dinner to Be Held by Clarion Christian School
CLARION, Pa. – Join Clarion Christian School on Saturday, May 1, for their Second Annual Spring Raffle and Spaghetti Dinner at Limestone Firehall in Clarion.
The event is from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Each $10.00 donation includes a chance to win one of 20 fabulous prizes and a spaghetti dinner with salad, dessert, and a drink. Children age two and under eat for FREE.
The dinners will be available for take-out or dine-in. Seating will be available indoors and outdoors. Tickets are available by calling 814-226-4443 or from any CCS staff member, board member, or family. Tickets will also be available at the door.
A 50/50 Raffle and Chinese auction will also be available with 50+ prizes! See their Facebook page for pictures of prizes.
All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, including social distancing and mask-wearing.
Clarion Christian School is a non-denominational, non-affiliated, Christian school serving Clarion County. God’s purpose for this school is for an uncompromising, bible-based, high-quality, Christian education for every student who walks through the doors. Their mission is to equip students, by partnering with parents, to become the next generation of Godly leaders through Biblical and academic excellence, training these students to become good citizens that impact the world by living and serving the one true God.
The funds raised will help keep tuition affordable and allow the school to welcome new students for the 2021-2022 school year.
Clarion Christian School would like to thank all of the businesses and individuals whose contributions are making this event possible.
More information about Clarion Christian School can be found on their website and on Facebook.
