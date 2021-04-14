 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

SPONSORED: Chill Out This Summer With Dancer’s Studio Frozen-Themed Camp

Wednesday, April 14, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

IMG_1908 (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Chill out this summer with this fun, Frozen-themed camp focusing on the Frozen stories and songs we love!

Any dancer who loves Disney’s Frozen will surely not be bothered by the cold in this fun, “Frozen” dancing journey! A Frozen Adventure takes tiny dancers on a fanciful expedition into the unexplored through creative movement. This camp will crystallize into pure frozen fun for girls and boys.

The camp will be held on June 7, 8, and 9 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Students can wear leotard & footless tights, a tank top, and shorts or leggings. No shoes are required.

Students must bring a water bottle.

The class will be taught by AJo Gallagher and Ashley Barron.

Easy registration is available by creating an account using the link below.

https://app.akadadance.com/customer/login?schoolId=AK604330J&c=1

Once you create your account select Summer Session to register. Any questions please email info@dancersstudioclarion.com.

All of the dance teachers at Dancer’s Studio are YPAD certified (Youth Protection Advocates in Dance). YPAD is an organization dedicated to keeping dance students happy, healthy, and safe in all dance environments.

Being a YPAD certified studio means that all core faculty and staff are:
• Background checked
• CPR certified
• Mandated Reporters

– Trained in the prevention of abuse:
• Trained in emotional health, physical safety, and psychology of injury prevention
• Have an understanding of nutrition and eating disorders
• Positive role models of body image and social media presence
• Are committed to age-appropriate choices in music, costumes, movement, and concepts

Dancer’s Studio loves the YPAD saying: “Once you know better you do better.”

Dancer’s Studio owner A-Jo is always taking more educational classes and training to continue to increase not only her knowledge but providing her staff with training opportunities.

Regardless of age, Dancer’s Studio is committed to providing your child a certified dance teacher.

MORE INFORMATION:

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/DancersStudioStars
Website: https://www.dancersstudioclarion.com/
Address: 609 Main Street, Clarion, Pa. 16214

161502609_3805485019529016_1449722735419383809_n


