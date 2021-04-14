Two SCI Forest Inmates Caught With Synthetic Cannabis

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two inmates at SCI Forest are facing new charges after being caught in possession of synthetic cannabinoids in the facility.

Court documents indicate the PA Department of Corrections filed criminal charges against SCI Forest inmates: 32-year-old Dante Lacey and 29-year-old Quadir Jeffries.

According to a criminal complaint, around 3:04 p.m. on January 4, corrections officers at SCI Forest initiated an investigative service of a cell where Dante Lacey and Quadir Jeffries had been housed after Lacey and Jeffries were removed and placed in administrative custody.

During the search of the cell, the officers recovered a folded envelope under Lacey’s mattress that was found to contain seven pieces of paper that the officers suspected of being contaminated with synthetic cannabinoids. The officers then also found a folded piece of paper that contained two additional similar pieces of paper in the back corner of the bottom shelf of Jeffries’s wall locker. The items were also consistent with the manner in which synthetic cannabinoids are stored and contained, the complaint states.

Following the search of the cell, the recovered items were transported to a security office to be tested utilizing a Rapiscan Ion Scanner.

The items tested positive for the presence of synthetic cannabinoids and were then secured in an evidence locker, the complaint notes.

On February 3, the items were submitted to the Pennsylvania State Police Erie Regional Laboratory for analysis, and the results were returned on March 12. The results showed the items submitted contained the 5-fluoro ADB, which is an indazole-based synthetic cannabinoid from the indazole-3-carboxamide family and a Schedule One controlled substance, according to the complaint.

The following charges were filed against Lacey and Jeffries through Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on April 9:

– Possess Controlled Substance, Contraband/Inmate, Felony 2

– Possess Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possess Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on June 8 with Judge Miller presiding.

Court documents indicate Lacey is currently serving a two to seven-year sentence on a felony firearms charge related to an incident in Delaware County in 2008, while Jeffries is serving a three and a half to seven-year sentence on a felony firearms charge related to an incident in Philadelphia County in 2010.

