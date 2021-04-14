Vehicle Hits Concrete Barrier, Partially Blocks Lane After Equipment Failure on I-80 in Paint Township

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a vehicle hit a concrete barrier and came to rest partially blocking one lane of Interstate 80 eastbound in Paint Township last week after having an equipment failure.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident occurred around 1:32 a.m. on April 7, on I-80 eastbound, near mile marker 61.1, Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say 24-year-old Izea A. Hatzer, of Chicago, Illinois, was operating a 2005 Toyota Tacoma, traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 when he had an equipment failure on the front driver’s side tire area.

The vehicle then came to a stop with its front right tire against the concrete barrier, partially blocking the left lane of I-80, approximately 90 feet east of where the equipment failure occurred.

Hatzer was using a seat belt and was not injured.

PSP Punxsutawney released the above report on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

