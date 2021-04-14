 

Vehicle Hits Concrete Barrier, Partially Blocks Lane After Equipment Failure on I-80 in Paint Township

Wednesday, April 14, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aPAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a vehicle hit a concrete barrier and came to rest partially blocking one lane of Interstate 80 eastbound in Paint Township last week after having an equipment failure.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident occurred around 1:32 a.m. on April 7, on I-80 eastbound, near mile marker 61.1, Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say 24-year-old Izea A. Hatzer, of Chicago, Illinois, was operating a 2005 Toyota Tacoma, traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 when he had an equipment failure on the front driver’s side tire area.

The vehicle then came to a stop with its front right tire against the concrete barrier, partially blocking the left lane of I-80, approximately 90 feet east of where the equipment failure occurred.

Hatzer was using a seat belt and was not injured.

PSP Punxsutawney released the above report on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

