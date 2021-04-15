A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. West wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – A chance of rain showers before 5am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday – Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all rain after 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 48. West wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

