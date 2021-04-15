 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Thursday, April 15, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. West wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – A chance of rain showers before 5am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday – Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all rain after 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 48. West wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 53.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.