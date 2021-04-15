Administrative Office of Pa. Courts Advises of Reported Phone Scam

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania’s Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts (AOPC) is advising the public to stay vigilant against a recently reported phone scam.

The scam involves calls that “spoof” or mimic the AOPC’s telephone number. During the spoof call, those being targeted are told of alleged unpaid court fines and outstanding fees. Should the fees not be paid, the caller threatens to place the individual on the Pennsylvania sex offender registry.

The AOPC will never place calls or solicit payment by credit card, gift card, or any other means of electronic funds transfer for any reason.

Should you receive a phone call from a number or an individual claiming to be involved with or calling from the AOPC requesting money or payment of fines, fees, or court costs, please do not provide any sensitive information or forms of payment of any kind.

Anyone receiving calls of this nature is encouraged to hang up immediately and contact state and/or local police as well as the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, Bureau of Consumer Protection at 800-441-2555 or [email protected]

