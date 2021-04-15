 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Administrative Office of Pa. Courts Advises of Reported Phone Scam

Thursday, April 15, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

scammer-callingHARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania’s Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts (AOPC) is advising the public to stay vigilant against a recently reported phone scam.

The scam involves calls that “spoof” or mimic the AOPC’s telephone number. During the spoof call, those being targeted are told of alleged unpaid court fines and outstanding fees. Should the fees not be paid, the caller threatens to place the individual on the Pennsylvania sex offender registry.

The AOPC will never place calls or solicit payment by credit card, gift card, or any other means of electronic funds transfer for any reason.

Should you receive a phone call from a number or an individual claiming to be involved with or calling from the AOPC requesting money or payment of fines, fees, or court costs, please do not provide any sensitive information or forms of payment of any kind.

Anyone receiving calls of this nature is encouraged to hang up immediately and contact state and/or local police as well as the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, Bureau of Consumer Protection at 800-441-2555 or [email protected]


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.