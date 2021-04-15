Allegheny National Forest Receives Proposal to Renew Tour de Forest Trail Ride Special Use Permit

MARIENVILLE, Pa. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service, has received a proposal from the Marienville Volunteer Fire Department to renew their special use permit for the biannual Tour de Forest Trail Ride.

(Photo from 2017 Tour de Forest Trail Ride)

This organized two-day ATV and motorcycle trail ride takes place every spring and fall on the Marienville and Bradford Ranger Districts.

The Marienville Ranger District is seeking comments about this project. Comments should be submitted by April 29, 2021, and may be submitted in several ways:

Mail: Robert T. Fallon, District Ranger, Marienville Ranger District, 131 Smokey Lane, Marienville, PA 16239

Fax: 814-927-2285

Email: [email protected] Please enter the project name (Tour de Forest Special Use Authorization project) on the subject line.

Verbal comments can be received weekdays between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the Marienville Ranger District or by calling 814-927-6628

For more information about this project, contact Curt Bowley, Recreation Technician at 814-927-5782 or [email protected]

