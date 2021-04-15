Big Changes Coming to Local Winery
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. – For the last twelve years, Deer Creek Winery has been known to be innovative and adaptive to changes as the family-owned business has grown.
According to owner Denis Brooks, starting the winery was a risk but he and his wife, Rhonda, knew they could start something amazing in the small town of Shippenville, Pa. Not only has the winery found success, but in 2016 the Brooks’ decided to expand and add The Inn at Deer Creek Winery. The Inn offers eight luxurious, rustic guest rooms, each with its own style and atmosphere. Deer Creek Winery is the only Pa. winery that has an attached B&B, adding to its charm and uniqueness.
This year, Deer Creek and its staff are optimistic about new changes and expansions, with a new addition, The Manor at Deer Creek Winery, coming soon.
The Manor at Deer Creek Winery was the home of the owners who are now retiring and turning their home into a five-room B&B. It sits in the middle of the property of the current main winery in Shippenville, Pa., between The Inn at Deer Creek Winery and where the wines are being made.
One of the five rooms will be the master suite and will be available for longer stays on your trip to the beautiful foothills of the Allegheny National Forest. Available to guests of the master suite will be a kitchenette, jetted bathtub, and private outdoor area.
This new addition to Deer Creek is going to be the perfect place for your next girls’ getaway, family reunion, or your wedding party. You will enjoy plenty of accommodations such as outdoor zero gravity chairs, an outside hot tub, a deck designated for manor guests, and, of course, all the things you already love about Deer Creek, including the wine.
The Manor has an anticipated opening date of August 2021 and hopes to take reservations for your stay shortly before its opening.
Keep up to date with all new information regarding The Manor at Deer Creek Winery, by following Deer Creek Winery, Inn B&B, and Event Center on Facebook.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.