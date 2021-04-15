Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Finger-Licking Good Mini Cream Puffs

Perfect for a picnic or family game night!

Ingredients

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup butter



1/2 cup all-purpose flour1/4 teaspoon salt2 large eggs

VANILLA FILLING:

1 package (3.4 ounces) instant vanilla pudding mix

1-3/4 cups 2% milk

1 cup frozen whipped topping, thawed

Confectioners’ sugar

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. In a small saucepan, bring water and butter to a rolling boil over medium heat. Add flour and salt all at once; beat until blended. Cook, stirring vigorously, until a film forms at the bottom of the pan, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand 10 minutes.

-Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition until smooth. Continue beating until the mixture is smooth and shiny. Drop dough by 1-in. balls 1-1/2 in. apart onto parchment-lined baking sheets. Bake until puffed, very firm and golden brown, 25-30 minutes. Cool on wire racks.

-Meanwhile, whisk together pudding mix and milk for 2 minutes or until thickened; let stand 5 minutes. Fold in whipped topping. Cut puffs in half. Fill cream puffs with vanilla filling; replace tops. Dust with confectioners’ sugar; serve immediately.

Clarion County Recipe of the Day

