Clarion Fox’s Franchise on the Market

Thursday, April 15, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Fox's PizzaCLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Fox’s Pizza Den in downtown Clarion is looking for a new franchise operator.

The business, located at 511 Main Street in Clarion, specializes in pizza made with hand-tossed dough; however, it also carries everything from specialty hoagies and wedgies to strombolis, wings, salads, appetizers, and sides.

Previously located on Greenville Pike, the local Fox’s Pizza franchise moved to Main Street in 2016 under new management.

According to Jim Fox Jr. of Fox’s Pizza, the 2016 move was made because of the condition of the building on Greenville Pike, in addition to government guidelines that the products in the stores all have to be made the same way.

At the time of the move, the company completely renovated the current Main Street location, a building which is often remembered from its early days as the Orpheum Theater, which closed in 1998.

The Orpheum, built in 1925. Photo courtesy of cinematreasures.org.

The Orpheum, built in 1925. Photo courtesy of cinematreasures.org.

Since the Orpheum Theatre closed, many businesses have gone through the building, including a buffet-style pizza joint called Sparky’s Pizza Buffet, a scrapbooking supply business called Scrap Happy, and Ecoasis Salon & Wellness Studio.

According to a listing on BizBuySell.com, the Fox’s Pizza franchise is listed at an asking price of $149,000.00 and comes with furniture, fixtures, and equipment valued at $50,000.00, as well as an estimated $7,500.00 in inventory.

The business space, which is 3,000 square feet, is leased at a cost of $1,400.00 per month, with the current lease expiring in October of 2021. The location offers handicap accessible seating for 40, a walk-in freezer, and a cooler with all stainless fixtures.

The business is reported to be in top operating condition and well maintained for a turn-key profitable business.

In terms of support and training, the listing states the franchise provides all support and training, and the current owner is also available to assist with training.

The reason for the sale is listed as “Owner Retiring.”


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

