Clarion University Tennis Falls to Slippery Rock, 7-0

Thursday, April 15, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

_aughenbaugh01CLARION, Pa. – The Golden Eagle tennis team played their penultimate match of the season, with Slippery Rock defeating Clarion 7-0 at Campbell Courts on Clarion’s campus.

Box Score

The 2020-21 season will conclude on Tuesday, April 20 when the Golden Eagles (0-5, 0-5 PSAC West) host Mercyhurst in the season finale.

The doubles duo of Alexis Strouse and Kali Aughenbaugh put forth a good fight in the No. 1 doubles match, but Slippery Rock’s Lois Page and Adriana Gonzalez topped them for a 6-2 win. The Rock clinched the doubles point with a win at No. 2 doubles, with Lauren and Linsey Fadden holding off Savannah Buttery and Sarah Kirmeyer for a 6-0 win.

The Rock went up 3-0 in the team match after a win at No. 3 singles, with Gabi del Val delToro beating Hannah Schettler. They went on to claim the rest of the matches in the singles session as well, though Strouse and Aughenbaugh both fought valiantly in the Nos. 1 and 2 singles matches, respectively.

Submitted by Sean Fagan, Sports Information Director, Clarion University


