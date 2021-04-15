Conrad (Coon) Hill, 63 of Cochranton died suddenly on Monday, April 12, 2021.

Born, May 31, 1957 in Meadville, he was the son of Russel and Genta Russell Hill. He married Katherine McCarl on December 31, 1981 and she survives.

Coon was a 1975 graduate of Maplewood High School. For over 10 years he was a machinist for NuTec Tool and for the past 28 years he worked at Canto Tool.

Shooting trap, hunting, fishing and spending time with family ,friends and his dogs was some of his favorite pastimes. He can be most remembered for working in his garage and trying to achieve more speed in any type of snowmobile, 4-wheeler or the many vehicles he has restored.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Russel (Courtney ) Hill and Robert Hill and companion Stacey Freund and her children Grady and Gage Price of Cochranton, and his grandson, Doran Hill. A sister, Romayne (Sis) Shorts and husband Terry of Blooming Valley and two brothers, Larry (Carol) Hill and Rahn (Sue) Hill of Bradleytown, and several nieces and nephews and a special friend, Jacob Hiles.

He was a member of the Cochranton Sportsmen’s Club and the family ask that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made in his name to the Cochranton Sportsmen’s Club Junior Bird Busters, 6469 State Highway 173, Cochranton, PA 16314

Friends and family will be received at the Dickson Family Funeral Home, Inc., Cochranton on Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 1:00pm until 3:00pm.

Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.