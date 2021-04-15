 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Larry A. Smith

Thursday, April 15, 2021 @ 08:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-lMiUINDRz9gtVvLarry A. Smith, 71, of Ringgold, died early Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Mulberry Square, Punxsutawney.

Born in New Kensington on August 30, 1949, he was the son of the late Virgil and Mildred Hill Smith.

He attended Kiski High School and the Municipal Police Academy. He retired as a Security Guard after 30 years from New Kensington Hospital.

He proudly served his country in Vietnam, serving with the U.S. Air Force.

On September 18, 2010 in Apollo, he married the former Carol L. Shaw. She survives.

Mr. Smith was a member of the Apollo #3 and Ringgold Fire Departments. His pastimes included hunting and fishing.

In addition to his wife, Carol, he is survived by two daughters; and a sister, Christina A. Smith.

Those preceding him in death in addition to his parents are a sister, Virginia Smith.

Family will receive friends from 2-4PM and 6-8PM on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville. Funeral services will be held at 11AM Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the funeral home with Rev. William Saxman, officiating.

Interment will follow at Vandervort Cemetery, CloverTwp, Jefferson County.

Covid-19 recommendations and requirements will be observed.

Family and friends may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory, order flowers and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.