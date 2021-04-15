Larry A. Smith, 71, of Ringgold, died early Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Mulberry Square, Punxsutawney.

Born in New Kensington on August 30, 1949, he was the son of the late Virgil and Mildred Hill Smith.

He attended Kiski High School and the Municipal Police Academy. He retired as a Security Guard after 30 years from New Kensington Hospital.

He proudly served his country in Vietnam, serving with the U.S. Air Force.

On September 18, 2010 in Apollo, he married the former Carol L. Shaw. She survives.

Mr. Smith was a member of the Apollo #3 and Ringgold Fire Departments. His pastimes included hunting and fishing.

In addition to his wife, Carol, he is survived by two daughters; and a sister, Christina A. Smith.

Those preceding him in death in addition to his parents are a sister, Virginia Smith.

Family will receive friends from 2-4PM and 6-8PM on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville. Funeral services will be held at 11AM Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the funeral home with Rev. William Saxman, officiating.

Interment will follow at Vandervort Cemetery, CloverTwp, Jefferson County.

Covid-19 recommendations and requirements will be observed.

Family and friends may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory, order flowers and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

