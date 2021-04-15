Man Found in Monroe Township With Missing 15-Year-Old New Jersey Girl Waives Hearing

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Michigan man caught in Monroe Township driving a vehicle with a 15-year-old female passenger who was reported missing in New Jersey waived his hearing in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 24-year-old Alexander Joseph May, of Six Lakes, Michigan, were waived for court on Tuesday, April 13:

– Interference With Custody of Children, Felony 3

– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

May remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $50,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 4, Clarion-based State Police received a call regarding a Be on the Lookout order related to a missing 15-year-old juvenile from Butler, New Jersey, who was reported to be traveling in a dark-colored Chevrolet Traverse with a Michigan registration.

The complaint states the juvenile was reportedly picked up by Alexander May outside of the juvenile’s residence around 12:30 a.m. on April 4. Butler New Jersey Police had contacted Clarion-based State Police to report a cell phone believed to be with the juvenile was pinged and was traveling on Interstate 80 going west.

The vehicle was then located, and a traffic stop was conducted at the exit 62 westbound ramp in Monroe Township.

During the traffic stop, the driver was positively identified as Alexander May, and the missing juvenile was found traveling in the front passenger seat, the complaint states.

Police then interviewed May.

May stated that he traveled to New Jersey to pick up the juvenile, and they were going to return to his residence in Michigan. He also said that he knew the juvenile was under 18 but thought she was 17 rather than 15, according to the complaint.

He was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 3:15 p.m. on April 4.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.