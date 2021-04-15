Moniteau Baseball Beats Karns City: April 14 Baseball/Softball Scores Powered by Eric Shick Agency

April 14 scores and recaps.

Photo by: Christina Schnelle

Baseball Recaps

A-C Valley 16, Union 5 (6 Innings)

A-C Valley combined 26 hits and free passes in a 16-5 six-inning win over Union. The Falcon’s offense was persistent, scoring in five of the six innings, including a four-run first and a five-run sixth. Broc Weigle had a fantastic game, going 4-for-5 with three RBI and a pair of doubles. Gary Amsler went 2-for-4 with five RBI and a walk for the Falcons.

Weigle and Ryan Cooper shared the work on the mound for A-C Valley, each pitching three innings. The pair combined to give up five runs, striking out eight and walking only three.

Karter Vogle had a good game for Union, going 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Redbank Valley 11, Keystone 1 (5 Innings)

The Bulldogs kept their undefeated season rolling with an 11-1 win over Keystone. The Bulldogs put the game away early, scoring nine runs in the first three innings. Tate Minich went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Redbank Valley, while Gundlach went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles. Bryson Bain also went yard for the Bulldogs, going 2-for-3 with four RBI.

Hudson Martz and Bain pitched for Redbank Valley, allowing only two hits and three walks over the five innings. Martz had six K’s in four innings pitched, snagging the win. Keenan Heeter was saddled with the loss for Keystone, giving up four runs in the first inning.

Moniteau 9, Karns City 2

A seven-run fourth inning propelled Moniteau past Karns City, 9-2. Leading 1-0 before the frame, a pair of walks got the ball rolling for Moniteau in the fourth. A sac fly by Dawson Wallace scored the Warriors’ first run of the inning, and after another walk, the Gremlins would get the second out of the frame. Moniteau then put five consecutive runners on base, with a walk preceding four straight singles. Keagan Book and Tanner Williams providing two RBI hits.

The rest of the game cruised by for the Warriors, who would only allow two runs despite allowing nine hits. Moniteau only had seven hits but worked nine walks. Williams led Moniteau with two hits and two RBI. Book and Wallace also had a pair of RBI for Moniteau. Cole Sherwin and Mallick Metcalfe each had a pair of hits for Karns City.

Brady Thompson pitched a complete game for Moniteau, allowing only two runs in seven innings while striking out five. Sherwin took the loss for Karns City, allowing six runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Clarion Area 3, C-L 2 (8 Innings)

An unlikely source helped Clarion Area walk off a win over Clarion-Limestone 3-2 in eight innings on Wednesday afternoon at the Clarion County Park.

Gary Matus collected a double for his first hit of the season to lead off the bottom of the eighth inning. Smail then followed with another double to drive in Matus with the game-winning run.

Read the full story here.

Softball Recaps

A-C Valley 21, Union 3

A-C Valley’s big bats carried them to a 21-3 win over Union. Baylee Blauser went 4-for-4 with a double and a home run for A-C Valley, while Andrea Meals went 4-for-5 with a triple. Blauser and Meah Ielase each smashed home runs for the Falcons. A-C Valley led 5-2 after three innings but scored six in the fourth and 10 in the fifth to take over the game.

Blauser pitched all five innings for the victors, giving up five hits and three runs. Kira Marsh took the loss for Union in the circle. Mackenna Davis and Rylie Colligan each had a pair of hits for Union.

DuBois 14, Brookville 10

DuBois scored 10 runs in the first two innings and held on late to top Brookville 14-10. An error, hit-by-pitch, single, and walk all scored in the first for DuBois, who kept their momentum rolling with six runs in the second. A double by Taylor Smith was the highlight of the Beavers’ big second inning.

Brookville scored five of their own in the second, hitting five straight singles to score their runs and cut the lead to 10-5. Trailing 14-7 going into the seventh, Brookville scored three runs and loaded the bases to bring the tying run to the plate. Unfortunately for Brookville, DuBois forced a groundout to end the game and the comeback.

Morgan Pasternak went 3-for-4 for DuBois, while Sarah Henninger reached base four times, scoring three runs. Tory McKinney went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run scored for Brookville.

Karns City 16, Moniteau 4 (5 Innings)

Karns City exploded for nine runs in the fourth to take a 16-4 win over Moniteau. The Gremlins led 7-3 after three innings, scoring seven unanswered runs after falling behind in the first. An RBI triple and RBI double by Garrah Milochik punctuated the big inning for Karns City, who used their advantage to secure a mercy-rule victory.

Milochik went 3-for-4 with two RBI for the Gremlins, who also received multi-hit performances from Zoe King and Sarah Patton. Marra Patton received the win for Karns City, pitching 3 2/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits. Abby Rottman had a nice game at the dish for Punxsutawney, going 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI.

More Scores to Come.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.