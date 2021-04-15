PennDOT Announces Upcoming ‘Pick Up Pennsylvania’ Dates

CLARION CO., Pa. – PennDOT District 10 is announcing the Pick Up Pennsylvania dates for each of the counties in our district.

The Pick Up Pennsylvania campaign runs through May 31, 2021.

The following are the dates for the 2021 Pick Up Pennsylvania events in District 10:

– Armstrong County – April 26, 2021

– Butler County – April 23, 2021

– Clarion County – April 26, 2021

– Indiana County – April 29, 2021

– Jefferson County – April 22, 2021

Community and civic associations, schools and youth groups, families and friends, business employees, hunting and fishing clubs, conservation organizations, sports teams, and others can organize their members and participate in Pick Up Pennsylvania by registering and scheduling their own event.

Each year during Pick Up Pennsylvania registered events can get free cleanup supplies such as bags, gloves, and vests donated by PennDOT, the Department of Environmental Protection, and Keep America Beautiful.

To organize activities in your community and for additional information, contact Pick Up Pennsylvania by visiting gacofpa.org. Or call the Pick Up Pennsylvania Hot Line at 877-772-3673, ext. 113.

