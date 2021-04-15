 

Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash in East Brady

Thursday, April 15, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aBRADYS BEND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred in East Brady earlier this month.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the incident happened around 2:44 a.m. on April 5, on State Route 68, approximately one-half mile south of the East Brady Bridge, in Bradys Bend Township, Armstrong County.

Police say an unknown driver was operating a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer, entering a left curve on the roadway, when the vehicle crossed over the center line and struck the eastern guide rail.

According to police, the driver then fled the scene, and the passenger, identified as 54-year-old Brian K. Forsythe, of Petrolia, attempted to move the vehicle south on State Route 68 to the Queenstown Road intersection before fleeing the scene prior to the arrival of police.

Police say Forsythe suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported.

It is unknown if the driver of the vehicle was injured.

Arizona Towing also assisted at the scene.


