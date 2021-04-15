Say What?!: Restaurant Offers Year of Free Burgers to Customers Who Get Tattoos

CALIFORNIA – A California-based restaurant chain is offering customers free burgers for a year if they get hamburger tattoos bearing the eatery’s name.

Farmer Boys announced it partnered with The Honorable Society tattoo shop in West Hollywood, Calif., and Rockin Ink Tattoo in Las Vegas to offer three different 2-inch-by-2-inch tattoo designs.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.