Seneca Man Jailed for Alleged Rape of 14-Year-Old Girl Faces Additional Charges

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Additional charges have been filed against a Seneca man who is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl.

Court documents indicate the Franklin-based State Police filed additional criminal charges against 20-year-old Jonathan Leroy King, of Seneca, on Tuesday, April 13.

According to a criminal complaint, on Wednesday, April 7, Franklin-based State Police were contacted by Oil City Police, who advised that they had arrested Jonathan Leroy King for sexual offenses within their jurisdiction with a known 14-year-old female victim.

It was then reported that during the investigation of the crimes in Oil City, police discovered that sexual offenses also occurred in Seneca, as well as in Port Allegany, McKean County.

Oil City Police then provided Franklin-based State Police with copies of their report, recorded interviews with the victim, recorded interviews with King, screenshots of the messages sent by King establishing his relationship with the victim, and videos of King with the victim.

According to the complaint, during a recorded interview with the victim on Tuesday, March 23, the victim disclosed several sexual incidents between her and King. The incidents allegedly began in Port Allegany, then continued in Oil City and Seneca.

The victim specifically stated she and King had intercourse at a residence in Seneca twice, the complaint notes.

In a separate interview with King on Tuesday, April 6, King reportedly admitted to having a sexual relationship with the victim and discussed incidents in Oil City, Seneca, and Port Allegany. He also reportedly admitted to having sexual intercourse with the victim twice in Seneca, according to the complaint.

King was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 9:00 a.m. on March 14, on the following charges:

– Statutory Sexual Assault: 4-8 Years Older, Felony 2 (two counts)

Bail was set for this case at $25,000.00 monetary.

He remains lodged in the Venango County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on April 21 in Venango County Central Court with Judge Lowrey presiding.

According to court documents, King is also scheduled for another hearing on the same time and date on charges related to the alleged rape of the same 14-year-old victim in Oil City.

Court documents indicate the Port Allegany Police Department also filed the following charges against King on April 6:

– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Person Less Than 16 Years Age, Felony 1

– Statutory Sexual Assault: 4-8 Years Older, Felony 2

– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Comp. Less Than 16, Felony 2

– Indecent Assault Person Less 16 Years Age, Misdemeanor 2

A preliminary hearing for the McKean County case has not yet been scheduled.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

