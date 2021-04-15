SPONSORED: All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Featured Jobs of the Week
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.
Grinder
Franklin – 1st shift
$11/hr. Potential for temporary to permanent
- Must pass pre-employment screening
- Must have steel-toed boots
- Must have prior grinding experience
- Must be able to read prints
- Must follow all safety protocols
Job Description:
Grinding various materials, preparing parts for the next department, and maintaining a clean workspace.
Call 814-437-2148 for more information or send resume to [email protected]
Picker/Packer
Oil City – 1st shift
- Receive orders
- Pick orders from inventory
- Pack orders for shipping
$9.00/hr. 45-day temporary to permanent, $9.50 after 45 days
Call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Marienville:
Job Description:
Lumber Handler(s) needed in Marienville 1st 5:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (four 10’s) and 2nd shift 3:00 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. (four 10’s)
Temporary to permanent 90 days for qualified candidates.
1st and 2nd Shift $12.00/hr
Duties:
- Sort, Count & Package material
- Follow safety protocol
- Maintain clean work space
Must have steel-toed boots, a positive attitude, and pass pre-employment screening.
Send resumes to [email protected]
For more information, call 814-437-2148.
About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.
All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.
For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.
Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.
