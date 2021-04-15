SPONSORED: It’s Not Too Late to Join the 9 Worlds Axe Throwing League
CLARION, Pa. – Want to feel a little more competitive with your axe throwing? Or – just want an excuse to throw on a weeknight? Join 9 Worlds’ axe throwing league!
The league has already started, but it’s not too late to start!
The eight-week league runs from April 6th to May 25th. The cost is $99.00, or there is a weekly payment option of $20.00/week.
HERE’S HOW IT WORKS:
Axe throwing is an individual sport, not a team sport. If you had a team in mind, you, your friends and/or colleagues should each sign up individually to take part in the league on the same night of the week. You’ll all get to throw together but also with and against other league members. League members are welcome to bring beer/wine and any food to 9 Worlds.
Over the first seven weeks, you will play four matches each week against other league members to determine who will make the playoffs in Week Eight. Each match consists of three rounds of five throws (so 15 axes total per match). During Week Eight, the top competitors will compete in a double-elimination tournament to determine the league winner.
DO I HAVE TO BE THERE FOR THE WHOLE TIME?
Nope!
From 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., you can practice, then the action starts at 6:00 p.m. You can come at any point from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. to get your matches in.
WHAT ELSE SHOULD I KNOW?
9 Worlds has rules-compliant axes for $35.00 each plus tax. You can use one of a general pool of axes, but isn’t it much more fun to have your own axe?
If you want to bring your own axe, it must have a wooden handle and be between 1.25 and 1.75 lbs to be eligible.
DO I NEED EXPERIENCE TO JOIN A LEAGUE?
No experience is required!
AM I ALLOWED TO BRING ALCOHOL?
Yes. Beer or wine are permitted but no hard liquor is allowed.
Contact them on Facebook or by calling 814-205-3150 for more information!
9 Worlds is located at 1130 East Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.
