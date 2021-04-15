 

State Police Calls: Burglary, Vandalized Vehicle, Harassment Incident

Thursday, April 15, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Burglary in Salem Township

Around 10:24 a.m. on April 14, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of a burglary at a residence on Porter Mill Road in Salem Township, Clarion County.

The victim is listed as a 38-year-old Knox man.

The investigation is ongoing.

Criminal Mischief in Eldred Township

Around 3:11 p.m. on April 13, Marienville-based State Police responded to a location on McManigle Road in Eldred Township, Jefferson County, for a report of criminal mischief.

Police say it was discovered that a known victim’s vehicle had been vandalized at an unknown time.

According to police, the estimated cost of the damage is $500.00.

The investigation is ongoing.

Harassment in Strattanville Borough

Around 3:00 p.m. on March 18, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into an incident of harassment that occurred on Ridge Avenue in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County.

Police say the incident took place on a school bus between a 14-year-old male from Strattanville and a 14-year-old female victim from Strattanville.

According to police, a harassment charge was filed against the male.


