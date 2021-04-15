State Police Calls: Burglary, Vandalized Vehicle, Harassment Incident

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Burglary in Salem Township

Around 10:24 a.m. on April 14, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of a burglary at a residence on Porter Mill Road in Salem Township, Clarion County.

The victim is listed as a 38-year-old Knox man.

The investigation is ongoing.

Criminal Mischief in Eldred Township

Around 3:11 p.m. on April 13, Marienville-based State Police responded to a location on McManigle Road in Eldred Township, Jefferson County, for a report of criminal mischief.

Police say it was discovered that a known victim’s vehicle had been vandalized at an unknown time.

According to police, the estimated cost of the damage is $500.00.

The investigation is ongoing.

Harassment in Strattanville Borough

Around 3:00 p.m. on March 18, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into an incident of harassment that occurred on Ridge Avenue in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County.

Police say the incident took place on a school bus between a 14-year-old male from Strattanville and a 14-year-old female victim from Strattanville.

According to police, a harassment charge was filed against the male.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.