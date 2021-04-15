A-C Valley Junior Breaks Long Jump Record Previously Held by Her Coach

FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Junior track and field standout Baylee Blauser broke A-C Valley’s long jump record at the second track meet of the season on Tuesday.

(Photo: Baylee Blauser with her coach, Shanna Klingler-Tharan, courtesy of Lori Blauser)

Blauser, a junior at Allegheny Clarion Valley High School, found herself the lone record holder for the long jump after Tuesday’s meet against Karns City.

Her record jump measured a long 17 feet 6 1/2 inches.

Blauser previously tied A-C Valley’s long jump record of 17 feet 1 1/2 inches at the PIAA State Track and Field Meet in 2020. That record was held by her current jump coach, Shanna Klingler-Tharan, a 1995 A-C Valley graduate.

“Just be confident in yourself and you can achieve anything,” Blauser answered when asked what advice she has for future athletes.

That confidence was evident last year when Blauser placed 8th at the state track meet as a sophomore.

Blauser is also a member of the A-C Valley Girls’ softball team.

