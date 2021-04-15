Virginia “Ginny” Murray

Virginia L. “Ginny” Murray, 77, of Oil City, died peacefully at her home surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 following a lengthy illness.

She was born February 7, 1944 in Oil City to the late Jack and Dorothy (Wurster) Oakes. She was a 1963 graduate of Oil City High School.

Mrs. Murray was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Oil City, and served as a former treasurer.

Ginny loved the companionship of her beloved dog ‘Christmas.’ She had a wonderful sense of humor and was known for her infectious laughter.

Ginny enjoyed baking and cooking and was an excellent homemaker and mother. She loved caring for her family and always looked forward to cooking for holiday gatherings with family and friends. She also enjoyed watching MMA (mixed martial arts) and boxing on television.

She began working at Quaker State in Oil City, working ten years in the traffic department. After her children were grown, she went back to work, working for Willie Guth at Franklin Park Car Dealership, later NorthPointe Automotive, and retired as a title clerk from Diehl Chrysler Dodge.

She was married in Oil City on May 12, 1967 to George L. Murray, and he preceded her in death on October 27, 2018.

She is survived by her son, Nate Murray and his wife Bridget of Oil City; a daughter-in-law, Michelle Murray of Strattanville; five grandchildren: Alayna, William, and Brayden Murray, Izec Murray, and Bobby Joe Myers, Jr.; and one great-granddaughter, Nova Isabella Myers. Also surviving are two sisters Lynn Driscoll of Oil City, and Cinda Byers and her husband Robert of Reno; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Chadd Murray who died on January 13, 2021; a sister, Carol Lynam; and a brother, James Oakes.

A visitation will be held Friday, April 16, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home Friday at 1 p.m. with Rev. David Oester, pastor of Christ Lutheran Church, officiating. Private interment will follow in Venus Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; Christ Lutheran Church, 1029 Grandview Rd., Oil City PA 16301; or the Tourette Association of America, 42-40 Bell Boulevard, Suite 205, Bayside, NY 11361.

To express online condolences to Ginny’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

