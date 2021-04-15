Walter Eugene “Butch” Mauthe of Oil City, 80, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday morning, April 13, 2021, surrounded by family.

Born February 26, 1941, he was the son of the late Walter W. and Nettie Stewart Mauthe. He graduated from Keystone High School in 1959 and served in the U.S. Army from 1960-1963. He married Polly Stitzinger on December 22, 1962.

Following his service in the Army, he went to work at Knox Glass Factory. His next job was at Joy Manufacturing Company, from which he retired in 2004.

Butch was a longtime member of Oil City Community Alliance Church, where he served in many capacities. Ushering was his favorite ministry. He was a part of a Men’s Bible Study for a number of years, which led to the formation of several lasting friendships. After his retirement, Butch spent time building wooden models and replicas. He also was a lifelong hunter and fisherman.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Traci Isbell (Bradford) and son Mitchell Mauthe (fiancée Karen Pressley); grandchildren Robert Shonfelt, Ian Shonfelt (Keeana), William Shonfelt, Juli Maxwell (Anthony), and David Shonfelt (Amanda); great-grandchildren Aria Aguilarsoto, John Shonfelt, and Andrew, Violet, and Madison Maxwell. He is also survived by sisters Eilene Say, Margret “Peggy” Saylor, and Kay (Burl) McCullough; sisters-in-law Jeanne Haas and June Stitzinger-Clark; brother-in-law David Monrean; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Nettie Mauthe; his sister and brother-in-law Pat and Freddie Fair; parents-in-law Thomas and Bernice Stitzinger; sister-in-law Nancy Monrean; and brothers-in-law Dennis Haas, Donald Stitzinger-Clark, and Robert Saylor.

Funeral services will be held at Oil City Community Alliance, 411 Seneca Street, Oil City, on Saturday, April 17, at 11:00 a.m., conducted by Pastor Tim Connor. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church. (Masks are optional.)

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oil City Alliance Church, the VETS Honor Guard, or a charity of choice.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.