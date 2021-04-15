Willivine “Whoopie” Marie Snyder, 78, entered into Heaven on Monday, April 12, 2021.

She was reunited with her loving husband, “Jack” and her mother, Wilda, that she missed so much.

She was born in Warren on May 7, 2021 to the late Melvin and Wilda (Smail) Irwin.

Willivine attended North Clarion School. After high school, she married John “Jack” Edwin Snyder in Crown on February 11, 1961. He preceded her in death on May 21, 2011. They were married for 50 years and had 4 children.

She was a fun loving, kind, sweet lady as she was known by her friends and family. She loved to tell a funny joke or two and make people laugh. She loved being on the go with her friends and niece going for lunch, shopping, card clubs, TOPS club, craft club and visiting relatives. She loved camping when she was still able.

Willivine was a member of the Saint Joseph’s Church in Lucinda. She always had an extraordinary talent for embroidery and did numerous quilt tops for the church. She helped take care of people in her community. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren grow. She loved to take pictures. Willivine especially loved her best friend of many many years, Beverly Schmader and her niece Carol Smail. Another close friend she loved throughout the years is Wanda Kesner. She loved her cats Peanut and Puppy.

In Willivine’s younger years she was a stay-at-home mom. She then worked at North Clarion cafeteria and Wayside Inn for many years.

She is survived by her children: Cynthia Carbaugh and her husband Brent, of Marienville, Denise “DeeDee” Niederriter and husband Randy, of Lickingville, Brian Snyder and his wife Peggy, of Snydersburg, and Matthew Snyder and his wife Melissa, of Glenshaw; grandchildren: Alyssha Houston and husband Chris, Zachary Niederriter and wife Alexandra, Lacey Ripple and husband Matthew, Chelsea Carbaugh, Matthew Snyder Jr. and girlfriend Keri Moody, John Snyder, Maeve Snyder; great grandchildren: Isaac Houston, Ryan Means, Zoe Niederriter, Nolan Ripple, Eli Ripple, Braxton Snyder and Tolan Snyder.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ernest Irwin.

Friends will be received at the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, PA on Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 9:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lucinda, PA, with the Rev. James Powers, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Due to current restrictions related to COVID 19, attendees are required to follow social distancing guidelines and facial covering such as a mask.

Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Tri County Animal Rescue, 9562 RT 322, Shippenville, PA 16254.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.