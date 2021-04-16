A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers likely, mainly between 8am and 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 43. West wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of showers, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind.

Sunday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain showers before 5am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

