Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chicken Potpie Galette With Cheddar-Thyme Crust

This gorgeous galette gives traditional chicken pot-pie a fun open-faced spin!

Ingredients

1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese



2 tablespoons minced fresh thyme1/4 teaspoon salt1/2 cup cold butter, cubed1/4 cup ice water

FILLING:

3 tablespoons butter

2 large carrots, sliced

1 celery rib, diced

1 small onion, diced

8 ounces sliced fresh mushrooms

3 cups julienned Swiss chard

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup chicken broth

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 cups shredded cooked chicken

1/2 teaspoon minced fresh oregano

2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

Directions

-Combine flour, cheese, thyme, and salt; cut in butter until crumbly. Gradually add ice water, tossing with a fork until dough holds together when pressed. Shape into a disk; refrigerate for one hour.

-For filling, melt butter in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add carrots, celery, and onion; cook and stir until slightly softened, 5-7 minutes. Add mushrooms; cook 3 minutes longer. Add Swiss chard and garlic; cook until chard is wilted, 2-3 minutes.

-Whisk together broth, flour, salt, and pepper; slowly pour over vegetables, stirring constantly. Cook until thickened, 2-3 minutes. Stir in chicken and oregano.

-Preheat oven to 400°. On a floured sheet of parchment, roll dough into a 12-in. circle. Transfer to a baking sheet. Spoon filling over crust to within 2 in. of edge. Fold crust edge over the filling, pleating as you go, leaving the center uncovered. Bake on a lower oven rack until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly, 30-35 minutes. Cool 15 minutes before slicing. Sprinkle with parsley.

