Clarion Free Library Bouncing Back from Pandemic

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – There are many things to look forward to in the coming months at Clarion Free Library.

Like many other places, area libraries were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, many of them closing for an extended period of time and offering only pick-up services.

While Clarion Free Library reopened for browsing on March 22, things still aren’t quite back to normal, with the Children’s Room still closed, no in-person programs planned for the near future, and masks required for patrons and staff in the building.

However, according to Director Ian Snyder, things are slowly getting closer to what they used to be at the library.

“Right now, we’re almost back to pre-pandemic operations. The Children’s Room is still closed due to staffing at the moment, but as always, if someone wants a book from there, we can get it for them,” Snyder told exploreClarion.com.

According to Snyder, opening up the Children’s Room should be the next step in their staged reopening.

“Once all of our staff who wants to has been vaccinated, then we’ll look at opening up a bit more.”

As far as in-person programs in the library, that may take a bit longer, Snyder noted, emphasizing that they hope to be able to host programs and events by the end of the summer.

Nevertheless, one thing Snyder said will not change is the availability of curbside service at the library.

“It’s probably something we will continue to offer indefinitely,” Snyder said.

“We found that some people, especially some older patrons, really like having books delivered to their cars and not having to go up the steps or the elevator, and it’s really not much of a burden on our staff.”

Since reopening the lobby, Snyder said the foot traffic has remained at about the same level, both before and after they reopened the stacks for browsing.

“While the volume didn’t change, people’s attitudes definitely did improve. Some people really enjoy browsing in the stacks and were happy to be able to do so again. And, as the weather has warmed up, we’ve had more and more people coming in.”

While the increase in foot traffic with the warmer weather has brought more patrons to the library, Snyder noted that capacity limits are still in place, though they’re not much of a concern for the library.

“Even with the cap on the number of people we can have in the library, it’s rare that we ever have more than that number of people in the building. It would be more of an issue for programs than just for daily use. People generally tend to come in and go back out more quickly now than in the past.”

Along with the changes brought on by the changing weather and the slow lifting of pandemic restrictions, the Clarion Free Library will also be undergoing some bigger changes in the near future.

“We are hoping to start our renovations soon,” Snyder noted.

The renovations include replacing the boiler, renovation of the public restrooms, and renovation of the downstairs library entrance.

The Clarion Borough Council recently advertised for bids on the project, which is being paid for through a Keystone grant, and Snyder is hoping the process moves along quickly.

“We’re really hoping to at least get the boiler done before next winter sets in.”

In the meantime, the library is continuing to offer Grab and Go packets and Book Bundles for children, and they are also gearing up for their annual Summer Reading series. More information on the series will be available soon on the Clarion Free Library Facebook page and website.

