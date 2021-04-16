Donald R. Orr – Celebration of Life

Donald R. Orr, 86, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Sugar Creek Station.

A celebration of life for Donald will be held Saturday, April 24, at 11 a.m. at Cooperstown Evangelistic Tabernacle with Pastor Mark Fultz officiating. Face masks are optional.

