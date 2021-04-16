 

Early Morning Crash Reported on I-80 in Monroe Township

Friday, April 16, 2021 @ 07:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

1M9A1361 copy copyMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A crash was reported early Friday morning on Interstate 80 westbound in Monroe Township.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, a two-vehicle crash was reported on Interstate 80 westbound in Monroe Township around 4:16 a.m.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 5:56 a.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Clarion-based State Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

