Early Morning Crash Reported on I-80 in Monroe Township

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A crash was reported early Friday morning on Interstate 80 westbound in Monroe Township.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, a two-vehicle crash was reported on Interstate 80 westbound in Monroe Township around 4:16 a.m.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 5:56 a.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Clarion-based State Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

