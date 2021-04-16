Featured Local Job: CDL Truck Driver

Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. in Leeper, Pa is looking for a CDL truck driver to make multistate deliveries of kitchen cabinets.

Some overnights are required driver will be home on weekends. Drivers will be required to drive a manual transmission, 26’ box trucks with air brakes.

Applicants must have a current CDL physical, a clean driving record, and the ability to pass a drug test. Interested applicants, please contact Gina at Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. at 814-744-9388 Monday through Friday 8:30 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.