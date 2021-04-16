Keystone Sweeps Union on the Track

On Thursday, Keystone went 2-for-2 against Union, triumphing in both the girls and boys track meets. The Panthers’ girls were 73-69 victors, while the boys won 90-58.

Keystone’s girls team used their solid performances in the jumping events and long-distance running events to secure their narrow win, while Union performed best in the shorter distances and throwing events.

Keystone’s boys side also dominated the long distances, winning the 800, 1600, and 3200m races. Keystone also secured either first or second place in every event, keeping their team score high.

View Results Below:

Girls

Boys

