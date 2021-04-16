Local Man Faces Charges for Rape of Young Child

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a local man who is accused of the rape of a young child.

Court documents indicate the Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Edward Ira Tinker, of Big Run, on March 26, 2021.

According to a criminal complaint, a forensic interview was performed with a known seven-year-old victim at the Jefferson County Child Advocacy Center around 2:00 p.m. on February 18, 2021.

The complaint states that Tinker sexually assaulted the seven-year-old victim sometime between November 1, 2018, and August 3, 2019, at a residence in Big Run Borough, in Jefferson County.

During the forensic interview, the victim explained in detail the sexual assault by Edward Tinker. The victim stated that Tinker said that he had “a sucker” for him. Tinker then turned off the lights and came over to him. The victim indicated that this is when the sexual assault occurred, according to the complaint.

Police also interviewed Tinker.

When asked about the allegations, Tinker stated: “I thought this was in the past. Why is this coming out now? I was sexually abused when I was younger…,” according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, Tinker told police that he did call to the victim, turn out the lights, and pull his genitals out, but said that he then put his genitals away without doing anything more.

Tinker also told police: “It never should have happened. I wish it didn’t,” the complaint states.

He was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana at 6:17 p.m. on Friday, April 2, 2021, on the following charges:

– Rape of Child, Felony 1

– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Comp. Less Than 13 Years Old, Felony 2

– Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Felony 3

– Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

Tinker is currently free on $60,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. on April 27 with Judge Inzana presiding.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

