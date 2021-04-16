North Clarion High School Presents: The Importance of Being Earnest in a Pandemic

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT) – North Clarion Jr./Sr. High School Drama Club will present its spring production, “The Importance of Being Earnest in a Pandemic,” on April 23, 24, and 25.

The show is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 23, and Saturday, April 24, and at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 25.

This show, adapted by playwright Don Zolidis, is a rewrite of the Oscar Wilde classic “The Importance of Being Earnest” with some added pandemic humor thrown in for fun.

Tickets are $5.00 and seating is limited, so it is highly recommended that you purchase or reserve tickets ahead of time.

Call the North Clarion Jr./Sr. High School office at 814-744-8544 with questions or to make your reservation.

This show is produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. (www.playscripts.com).

