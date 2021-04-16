 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

North Clarion High School Presents: The Importance of Being Earnest in a Pandemic

Friday, April 16, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

NCHS-Importance-of-Being-EarnestFRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT) – North Clarion Jr./Sr. High School Drama Club will present its spring production, “The Importance of Being Earnest in a Pandemic,” on April 23, 24, and 25.

The show is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 23, and Saturday, April 24, and at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 25.

This show, adapted by playwright Don Zolidis, is a rewrite of the Oscar Wilde classic “The Importance of Being Earnest” with some added pandemic humor thrown in for fun.

Tickets are $5.00 and seating is limited, so it is highly recommended that you purchase or reserve tickets ahead of time.

Call the North Clarion Jr./Sr. High School office at 814-744-8544 with questions or to make your reservation.

This show is produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. (www.playscripts.com).


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.