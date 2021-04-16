 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Police Release Details on Man Cited Following Hit-and-Run Crash on Lickingville Road

Friday, April 16, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police-night2WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details of a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Lickingville Road last week.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the incident occurred around 10:26 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, on Lickingville Road just south of Sunny Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police say 31-year-old Richard L. Ganci, of Shippenville, was operating a 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee, traveling south on Lickingville Road when, for unknown reasons, he went off the roadway to the east and into a fence.

The vehicle then continued into a field, pulling the fence until the vehicle was disabled by the tangled fence underneath it. It came to a final rest in the private property field facing north.

According to police, Ganci then fled the scene in an unknown manner.

Ganci was not injured.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Snyder’s Auto Body.

Ganci was cited for careless driving.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Thursday, April 15, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

