Richard “Dick” Wade Ballentine Jr., 93, of Brookville, PA, passed away during the evening hours of Wednesday, April 14, 2021, surrounded by family.

He was born on July 24, 1927, to the late Richard Wade Ballentine Sr. and Catherine Haupt (Sebring) Ballentine in Brookville.

He graduated from Brookville High School with the class of 1945. Dick proudly served his country with the United States Army Air Corps and the United States Air Force from 1946 to 1951. He worked for Riverside, Golden Dawn, and retired from A & P, after retirement he worked at DeMan’s for sixteen years. Dick was a member of the United Methodist Church of Brookville and the United Methodist Church Choir for over sixty years. He was also a member of the United Food and Commercial Workers union.

Dick was a sports lover, he enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins. He was an avid bowler, belonging to several leagues that played at the Brookville Lanes. Dick never missed an appearance at the Northwestern Pennsylvania Independent Basketball Tournament from 1962 to 1990. Dick also enjoyed professional wrestling and was known to stay up past his bedtime to finish watching a match. He also enjoyed exercising his mind and was an avid reader and word puzzle solver.

Dick loved music, in addition to more than sixty years in the church choir, he listened to all genres and sang in a barbershop quartet.

Dick is survived by four children, Sherry K. Barton of Brookville, PA; Robert L. (Cindy) Ballentine of Drums, PA; Susan R. Ford of Smyrna, TN; and Brenda J. (Randy) Leuwerke of Eldridge, MO; one sister, Nancy Marlene Ballentine of Brookville, PA; twelve grandchildren, Anthony Sherman, Danielle Kahle, Amber Ford, Taylor Ford, Autumn Meinhardt, Dalton Ford, Justin Leuwerke, Kayla Stockard, Jeremy Leuwerke, Ashley Ballentine, Seth Ballentine, and Jacque Leuwerke; two nephews, Steven Ballentine andEric Ballentine; one niece, Carley Perry; and fifteen great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in passing by one brother, Robert L. Ballentine Sr; and one sister, Carol E. Ballentine.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 4pm to 8pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA, 15825. A second viewing will take place on Sunday, April 18, 2021, from 12:30pm to 2:30pm also at the funeral home. A funeral service will take place immediately following the second viewing, beginning at 2:30pm and officiated by Pastor Dennis Johnson. Interment will take place at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Winslow Twp., Jefferson Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the United Methodist Church of Brookville, 205 Jefferson St., Brookville, PA, 15825, or to the Rebecca M Arthurs Memorial Library, 223 Valley St., Brookville, PA, 15825. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

The live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button below his obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com or by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/52274 into your web browser.

