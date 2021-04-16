SPONSORED: Casey’s Restaurant Offers Daily Specials and New Summer Cocktails
OIL CITY, Pa. – Whether it’s chicken and biscuits on Monday, wings on Thursdays, or seafood buckets on Saturdays, Casey’s has something for everyone!
Casey’s Restaurant and Lounge offers delicious daily specials, refreshing beverages, and a family-friendly atmosphere.
Casey’s also offers breakfast every day and amazing desserts.
Follow Casey’s Restaurant and Lounge on Facebook for all their specials which are posted daily.
Stop in and try one of Casey’s new Summer Cocktails.
– Orange Crush: fresh-squeezed orange juice, orange vodka, and simple syrup
– Lemon Crush: fresh-squeezed lemonade with citrus vodka, and simple syrup
You don’t want to miss their Chicken and Biscuits on Mondays!
Taco Tuesdays offer beef and chicken tacos that come soft or hard with your choice of toppings. They also have taco salad, deep-fried tacos, chicken or steak fajita quesadillas, and (you know what goes great with tacos) tequila!
Thursday’s are for wings at Casey’s: 10 wings and fresh-cut fries for $10.99. Choose from over 20 wings sauces and flavors.
If you are craving seafood, don’t miss Friday’s great fish specials, and check Casey’s out for their seafood buckets on Saturdays.
Sundays are always a fun-day at Casey’s Restaurant and Lounge.
Other popular specials at Casey’s include BBQ Ribs and Reuben Sandwiches.
Don’t forget about desserts!
Casey’s has some amazing tasting desserts and plenty of fun mixed drinks for you to try!
Breakfast served every day!
Casey’s Restaurant and Lounge, located at 630 N. Seneca Street, Oil City, Pa., is a family-friendly restaurant.
More information and updates can be found by visiting their Facebook Page here or by calling 814-676-9226.
