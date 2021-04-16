 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

SPONSORED: Webco Industries to Hold Open Interviews at the Cranberry Mall

Friday, April 16, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

webco-now-hiring-2CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – Webco Industries will be conducting open interviews for General Plant Production, Maintenance Technicians, Controls Technician, Tooling Technician!

Date: Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Time: 8:00 a.m. to Noon

Location: Cranberry Mall (old JC Penney’s space), 6945 US-322, Cranberry, PA 16319

Minimum requirements:

  • Must have High School Diploma or GED
  • Must have good work history — relative experience preferred
  • Must show willingness to learn
  • Must plan to spend several hours at the interview
  • Need to bring all contact information, work history, etc. in order to fully complete the application for employment prior to the interview

    • Webco’s benefits package includes health; dental; vision; cancer; short-term disability; long-term disability; employee, spouse, and child life insurance; employee assistance program; 401(k) plan; educational reimbursement; paid holidays and vacation; training and development opportunities; profit sharing; prescription safety glasses; and free uniforms.

    For more information and a complete list of openings visit: https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs?clientkey=FA1535D67F2CF68FC586A92C051C9744

    Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
