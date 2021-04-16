State Police Calls: DUI/Drug Possession Arrest, Theft by Deception/Identity Theft Investigation

FOREST/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

DUI/Drug Possession in Tionesta Township

Around 12:03 a.m. on April 15, Marienville-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on State Route 36 near Sage Road in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

Police say the driver, identified as a 22-year-old Jamestown, New York man, displayed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and possession of drugs and paraphernalia.

Charges are pending lab test results.

The name of the defendant was not released.

Theft by Deception/Identity Theft in Eldred Township

Around 10:44 a.m. on April 12, Marienville-based State Police received a report of theft by deception and identity theft that occurred on Mineweaser Road, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

Police say a known 45-year-old female victim from Brookville reported someone used her account information to purchase two cell phones totaling $739.88.

The investigation is ongoing.

