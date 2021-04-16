 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

State Police Seizes More Than $17.7 Million in Illegal Drugs During First Quarter of 2021

Friday, April 16, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

psp-trooper-1024x602 (1)HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police announced on Thursday that troopers confiscated $17,784,894 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, and other illicit drugs in the first quarter of 2021.

From January 1 through March 31, state police seized 253 pounds of cocaine, with a street value of nearly $5.6 million. Troopers also seized 361 pounds of methamphetamines and 58 pounds of heroin and fentanyl from Pennsylvania communities.

Screen Shot 2021-04-16 at 6.03.14 AM

State police also collected 924 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the first quarter of 2021. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

