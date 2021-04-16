State Police Seizes More Than $17.7 Million in Illegal Drugs During First Quarter of 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police announced on Thursday that troopers confiscated $17,784,894 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, and other illicit drugs in the first quarter of 2021.

From January 1 through March 31, state police seized 253 pounds of cocaine, with a street value of nearly $5.6 million. Troopers also seized 361 pounds of methamphetamines and 58 pounds of heroin and fentanyl from Pennsylvania communities.

State police also collected 924 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the first quarter of 2021. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

