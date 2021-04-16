Susan L. (Boocks) Moorehead, age 63 of Franklin, died Thursday morning, April 15, 2021, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City, under hospice care.

Born January 8, 1958, at Oil City Hospital, Venango County, she was the daughter of the late Darwin E. “Red” Boocks and Freda M. (Barr) Boocks of Venus.

Sue attended North Clarion High School and always knew she wanted to be a dedicated Mother. She was formerly employed by UPMC Northwest as a housekeeper and in her earlier years shared her passion of taking care of people as a CNA.

Her family was her greatest strength and making memories gave her the most joy. They spent a lifetime of love and unity and shared in the fun of monster trucks, dirt track racing, 4th of July demolition derby tradition, and could often be found on joyous Sunday drives out sightseeing and people watching. Her children and grandchildren always made her heart smile.

Sue also prided herself with taking care of her late Mom, who embraced her with love and gave her the courage to endure.

She grew up in the United Evangelical Church in Venus and continued her spiritual nurturing as a Christian. In most recent weeks, she was often singing and comforted by a favorite song “Jesus Loves Me.”

Surviving is her son, Craig Moorehead, and her grandson, Jake Dyess with whom she resided of Franklin; Brittnay Smalley of Seneca, her granddaughter (raised by Sue and her late son, Eric); and granddaughters, Aubree Tebay and Riley Tebay of Seneca and Taylor Moorehead of Oil City.

Also surviving are five sisters: Cindy A. Knight and husband Mark of Knox, Mary E. Cochran and husband Ed of Pittsburgh, Nancy J. Shreffler and husband Albert of Oil City, Barbara J. Myers of Knox, and Sandra L. Albaugh and husband James of Venus; three brothers, Dennis Boocks and wife Angie of Venus, and Daniel E. Boocks and wife Dee, Richard E. Boocks and wife Cindy all of Oil City.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Eric D. Moorehead; a brother-in-law, Robert Myers of Knox; two nephews, Erick D. Boocks and Gregory Becker; and a brother-in-law, Thomas J. Becker.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 24th from 1 – 2 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township. A memorial service will follow Saturday at 2 p.m. in the funeral home officiated by Rev. Mark Rusnak, chaplain with AseraCare Hospice. Private interment will be in Rockland Cemetery in Kennerdell.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to AseraCare Hospice (checks payable to Amedisys Foundation), P.O. Box 944, Waterford, PA, 16441.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilebest.com.

