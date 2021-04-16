Tour to the Wonderful Comes to United Way of Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. – In 1887, a woman, a priest, two ministers, and a rabbi got together…It sounds like the beginning of a bad joke, but they didn’t walk into a bar; what they did do was recognize the need to work together in new ways to make their community a better place.

(Pictured: Rabbi Jeff and Mindy Glickman in front of Seymour while on their Tour to the Wonderful cross-country trip.)

Their vision became the nation’s first united campaign, benefitting local health and welfare agencies and creating a movement that would become United Way.

Fast forward to 2021. Superimposed on a pandemic, an election, and an insurrection, a Connecticut rabbi and his wife modeled the power of giving, traveling the United States in an RV they named Seymour. They returned with a better understanding of the distinct needs of many local communities.

This was Phase #1 of what they have lovingly dubbed “Tour to the Wonderful.”

“I heard something on NPR (National Public Radio) about a restaurant owner saying, ‘We’re not looking for a handout, we don’t need a tax break. What we really need are customers.’ I thought that’s really deep; there’s a lot to that,” Rabbi Glickman said.

“I thought, how can I be a really good customer? How do you become a customer of NPR? Well, you join the station, become a member. So I thought, what would happen if we joined every single NPR station in the United States? And I love Reform Judaism, but how do you become a member? You don’t just make a donation; you join. And what if you love United Way because they have their ear to the ground in communities, and they are all over the United States? What if we made donations to every United Way? Surprisingly, it doesn’t take that much money to make a difference.”

The couple decided to visit these organizations around the country to see their work and to contribute to them in person. So, in the fall, the Glickmans purchased a camper van, mapped out a route, and on December 27 hit the road.

Rabbi Jeff and Mindy Glickman visited local places where they met people and learned about the needs of those communities. The organizations they visited included synagogues, social service agencies, and media outlets.

“We didn’t see national parks or amusement parks. We met real people in their homes and communities.”

These interviews, and others conducted along the way, were recorded and are now available on their website at TurnToTheWonderful.com. They live-streamed videos of the people they met, hoping to inspire and motivate others with their stories.

Phase 2 – The Giving Phase.

This is where the Clarion County connection is made. As the Glickman’s traveled the USA, they visited local places where needs are met and communities fortified by many amazing heroes. The Glickmans believe now that their circles of awareness have expanded, so has their responsibility. They used what they learned from communities across the United States as an opportunity to share their blessings with others.

The Glickman’s are becoming members of many congregations and donating to organizations that they found to have their ears to the ground. They hope that by sharing their story, they inspire others to be active and involved with causes they care about.

United Way of Clarion County was a part of the Giving Locally Everywhere initiative, receiving a $100.00 donation in late March. The concept of “when you give, you get” seemed to play out in real-time.

On April 13, 2021, United Way of Clarion County received a phone call from someone claiming to be a member of the “Melissa Fulton Fan Club.” With a chuckle, the caller revealed himself as Rabbi Jeff Glickman and said he was reaching out to show his appreciation for the hand-written Thank You note acknowledging the couple’s earlier donation.

Rabbi Jeff spoke to Melissa Fulton, United Way’s Executive Director, about the Tour to the Wonderful at length, sharing the many lessons they are learning and passing on. He quizzed her on the needs of the communities in Clarion County and the root of her passion for helping others. They found many commonalities in how they view their duty to serve those in need. He even threw in a Hebrew vocabulary lesson.

“Giving locally is so powerful. Givers see directly the impact of their tzedakah,” Rabbi Jeff said.

Tzedakah is a form of social justice in which donors benefit from giving as much or more than the recipients. So much more than a financial transaction, tzedakah builds trusting relationships and includes contributions of time, effort, and insight.

“The Hebrew word ונתנו contains five letters. This word is pronounced: u-nat-nu whether you read Hebrew or not yet, notice that these five letters are a palindrome, spelled the same forward and back,” Rabbi Jeff shared.

He noted this reflects the Glickmans’ motto: Give Locally Everywhere is a tribute to the great joy which comes from giving – to both the recipient and the donor.

As a final nod to the unconventional connection made between the Clarion County woman and the Connecticut Rabbi and his wife, Jeff asked Melissa to check her email. There she found a second donation of $4,000.00 to use toward United Way of Clarion County’s greatest needs.

Although the plans are not yet finalized for how these funds will be used, Melissa and her Board of Directors are committed to carrying on the momentum which began with the Glickman’s Tour to the Wonderful.

“We are grateful for their generosity and genuine interest in what is happening in Clarion County. More than anything, this gift will recognize their work and be used in a way that continues to give,” Fulton said.

