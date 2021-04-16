Up to 50 Properties Could Be Impacted by Route 68 Project

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – PennDOT officials say up to 50 properties could be impacted by its upcoming Route 68 project, but only two of those properties currently face the potential for displacement.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The $6.5 million project involves the widening and realignment of State Route 68, including the addition of a middle turn lane the entire length of the project and the replacement of the bridge that carries PA 68 over Trout Run in Clarion and Monroe Townships near the entrance to the Dollar General plaza.

Additional work to be completed also includes guide rail updates, drainage improvements, and utility relocations.

Project engineer Kurt Kretchman told exploreClarion.com the preliminary project plan does include the potential displacement of at least two houses.

“It’s all preliminary, and that number could change and go up or down,” Kretchman noted.

Kretchman noted that up to 50 properties could see other impacts from the project, including impacts to front yard areas and driveways.

The stated purpose of the project is to increase mobility, accessibility, and safety for pedestrians and motorists.

After the construction is completed, State Route 68 from Dolby Street to Trout Run will feature a 2-foot-8-inch-wide curb gutter on either side, two 12-foot-wide travel lanes in each direction, and a 12-foot-wide center turn lane.

The existing structure consists of an approximately 11′ long reinforced concrete slab bridge that will be replaced with a concrete box culvert with a proposed curb-to-curb width of 41′-4″.

According to information from PennDOT, traffic will be maintained during construction except during short-term flagging operations and potential short-term night/weekend detours.

Plans for the project are posted online by PennDOT here for public review and comment.

The construction area will begin in the area of Dolby Street, near the Aldi store, with property from both sides of the roadway being utilized for the widening. Further north, the widening shifts to mostly the east side of the road. The project then shifts to utilize more property on the west side of the road in the area of Oakwood Acres lane, continuing north to Trout Run Bridge.

The plans also show extensive drainage work in the area of Water Run Road.

The construction is anticipated to begin in 2024.

